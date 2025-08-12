RM1.05 million allocated for Duchess of Kent Hospital upgrades in Sandakan

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Health has allocated RM1.05 million for minor upgrades and improvements at the Duchess of Kent Hospital in Sandakan.

Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad confirmed the funding will address urgent needs in the surgical ward and other medical and non-medical requirements.

He stated the allocation will enhance patient comfort by adding more waiting area chairs and replacing old mattresses and pillows.

Dr Dzulkefly made the announcement during a visit to the hospital as part of his three-day inspection of 22 health facilities across six Sabah districts.

Earlier, he visited the Karamunting Health Clinic and praised the hospital director Dr Mohd Fahmie Othman for highlighting the facility’s pressing needs.

The minister emphasised his commitment to ensuring adequate resources for hospitals while strengthening health clinics to reduce overcrowding.

He proposed relocating minor surgeries to health clinics with specialist support to ease pressure on major hospitals like Duchess of Kent. – Bernama