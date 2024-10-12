Road closures for Penang Bridge International Marathon

GEORGE TOWN: Several roads in the Barat Daya District on the island and mainland Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) will be closed in stages from 10.30 pm on Dec 14 to 11.00 am the next day to facilitate the Penang Bridge International Marathon (PBIM) 2024.

Penang Police Chief Datuk Hamzah Ahmad said the closures would also involve the Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah Bridge (JSAHMS), commonly known as the Second Penang Bridge.

This marks the first time PBIM 2024 will take place on this bridge, as the event was previously held on the Penang Bridge.

“The 42-kilometre run will pass through roads in Bandar Cassia and along JSAHMS. As a result, road closures and diversions will be carried out in stages starting from 10.30 pm on Saturday until 11.00 am on Sunday.

“In the Barat Daya District, all access ramps to JSAHMS from George Town and Batu Maung heading toward Batu Kawan will be affected,” he said in a statement today.

In the SPS District, JSAHMS will be closed, and road users are advised to use the Penang Bridge as an alternative route to access the island.

Hamzah urged road users to plan their journeys in advance, use alternative routes, and follow instructions issued by on-duty police officers.

According to the organisers, over 22,000 runners from 64 countries will participate in PBIM this year, featuring three categories- full marathon (42 km), half marathon (21 km), and 10 km run.