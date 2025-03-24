KUALA LUMPUR: Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi has issued a stern warning to all road maintenance concessionaires, urging them to fulfil their responsibilities and prevent further fatal accidents.

Referring to the recent tragedy on Jalan Sengkang-Felda Inas-Bandar Tenggara, Johor, which claimed the lives of two siblings last Friday, Nanta emphasized the need for both immediate and long-term solutions.

While he had instructed concessionaires to carry out urgent patching work, he stressed that proactive measures were essential.

“Action must no longer be reactive but proactive. The Ministry of Works (KKR) and the Public Works Department (JKR) must take immediate steps to minimise accident risks on roads under our supervision,“ he said in a Facebook post today.

He also called on concessionaires to leverage advanced technology in their maintenance monitoring systems to ensure no hazardous locations go undetected.

“With the passage of time and the sophistication of technology, it is time for concessionaires to adapt to the latest technology in their maintenance route monitoring systems so that no more locations are overlooked by their monitoring radar,“ he said.

The fatal incident occurred when two siblings, aged 16 and 17, lost their lives after their motorcycle hit a pothole while they were on their way to school.

Nanta said he had called JKR officers this morning to obtain a report and more detailed information regarding the accident.

During the discussion, he noted that various damages were identified along the affected route, necessitating additional funding for long-term and permanent repairs.

“This 7.7-kilometre route serves as a primary passage for lorries and heavy vehicles entering and exiting the Felda area. Approximately RM8 million is required for permanent repair work.,” he said, adding that he would raise additional allocation to the Ministry of Finance to expedite the necessary repairs.

He said a full report on the accident would be submitted once the police investigation is complete.

Meanwhile, regarding the soil erosion near the Jalan Bunga Raya Bridge in Felda Air Tawar 1, Kota Tinggi, Johor, which occurred yesterday, Nanta said an additional RM800,000 is needed for permanent repair work in the affected area.

He said it was reported that the situation also caused the embankment of the bridge and the approach bridge to collapse, involving an area of ​​20 metres with an estimated depth of three metres, which caused the road to be closed and impassable to all vehicles.