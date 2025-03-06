PUTRAJAYA: The intention by His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, to embark on a “Kembara Diraja” (Royal Tour) across the federal territories to meet the people and distribute zakat (tithe) reflects the love and concern of the Royal Institution for the people, especially the poor, needy and vulnerable.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said this was conveyed by Sultan Ibrahim in his Royal Address at an investiture ceremony in conjunction with His Majesty’s official birthday celebration at Istana Negara yesterday.

He expressed his gratitude for the message and pledged his full commitment to supporting and realising His Majesty’s noble wishes.

“The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) will work closely with the Prime Minister’s Department and relevant agencies, including local authorities, to implement this special programme in phases,“ Mohd Na’im said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

He said the main objective of the Royal Tour initiative is to personally deliver zakat to the poor and needy, assess the actual needs of the people through a grassroots and people-friendly approach, enhance the effectiveness of the zakat distribution system, and strengthen the bond between the Royal Institution and the rakyat.

“Indeed, the concern and compassion shown by His Majesty serve as a meaningful source of inspiration to all leaders and agencies, for them to uphold the values of compassion, social justice and the culture of giving in our society.

“Daulat Tuanku, May Allah SWT bless His Majesty’s reign, grant strength and wisdom for His Majesty to lead the nation and its people,“ he said.