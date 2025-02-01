SHAH ALAM: Selangor police have confirmed receiving reports regarding the deaths of four local individuals who attended a concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, yesterday.

Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the police reports involving all the victims, including two women aged between 20 and 40, were lodged by the University Malaya Medical Centre (PPUM).

He said post-mortem examinations were conducted today, but the cause of death remained “pending laboratory investigation.”

“No external injuries were detected, and the cases have been classified as sudden death (SDR).

“However, investigations are ongoing to determine if there are any criminal elements or poisoning involved in the deaths,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

The public with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Investigating Officer Sergeant Mohd Ridzal Puat at 03-56382122 or provide information to the district control centre at 03-78627222 to assist in the investigation.