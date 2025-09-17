Sabah CM urges political unity to focus on disaster relief efforts

PAPAR: All parties, regardless of background, must put their differences aside and prioritise helping people affected by disasters, particularly in the ongoing landslide and flood situation in Sabah, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said.

He said political issues, including talk of dissolving the Sabah State Assembly or the possibility of state elections, should not take precedence over the welfare of the people at this time.

“I do not want to think about dissolution, not now. What matters is providing assistance to those who have been affected. This is the moment to show that political differences should never stand in the way of helping.

“In the face of this calamity, all parties, including government agencies, must be mobilised to extend help. Let us not be distracted by politics for now — the priority is to support our people,” he told reporters here today.

Earlier, Hajiji visited Kampung Mook to meet the family of landslide victims Emily Johnny, 38, and her son Xarell Myre Aristothle, 11, who were killed after being buried in Monday’s tragedy.

During the visit, Hajiji was visibly moved, wiping away tears several times as he listened to the grieving families recount their ordeal.

He said both the state and federal governments had already begun distributing assistance, including RM1,000 in compassionate cash aid (BWI) for flood victims relocated to temporary shelters, and RM10,000 for the next of kin of those who lost their lives.

“Yayasan Sabah is also stepping in to help. For the three houses destroyed in the landslide, RM30,000 will be provided for each family. Hopefully, this can ease their burden,” he said.

Hajiji said the state and federal authorities were working hand in hand to restore lives and livelihoods in the wake of the recent disasters.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee said the number of flood victims had risen to 2,897 people from 813 families across 107 villages as of 8 am today, compared with 2,813 victims from 752 families yesterday.

Thirteen people have been confirmed dead in landslides across Sabah since last Friday. - Bernama