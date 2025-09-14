Sabah flood victims decrease slightly to 396 people from 124 families

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Sabah has decreased slightly to 396 people from 124 families this afternoon, down from 400 people from 125 families this morning.

The Sabah State Disaster Management Committee reported that Penampang district hosts 242 victims from 73 families, while Beaufort district has seen an increase to 154 people from 51 families.

Penampang victims are sheltered at three temporary relief centres: Penampang Sports Complex (31 people, five families), Dewan Huguan Siau (147 people, 49 families), and Sekolah Kebangsaan St Paul Kolopis (64 people, 19 families).

All Beaufort district victims have been relocated to the permanent relief centre in Selagon.

A total of 22 villages have been affected by the floods, comprising 14 villages in Penampang and eight villages in Beaufort. – Bernama