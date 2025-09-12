Sabah floods worsen with over 400 evacuated, Anwar urges safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Residents in flood-prone areas of Sabah are urged to stay vigilant and follow authorities’ instructions, including evacuating immediately when ordered, to ensure family safety.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also called on authorities and security agencies to step up rescue efforts and ensure victims’ welfare, providing basic necessities and protection until conditions improve.

“I am saddened by the worsening flood situation in Sabah, where over 400 victims in Penampang and Beaufort have left their homes for temporary relief centres.

“Our prayers are with you,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The number of flood victims in Sabah rose to 409 from 110 families this morning, compared with 154 individuals from 54 families last night.

The State Disaster Management Committee said 255 victims from 56 families were evacuated in Penampang, while 154 victims from 54 families were relocated in Beaufort. - Bernama