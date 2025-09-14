SARA aid initiative running smoothly with initial issues resolved

BUKIT MERTAJAM: The implementation of the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) appreciation aid is running smoothly with initial issues faced during its early phase having been resolved.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil stated that checks conducted at SH Bistari Supermarket found an average of 150 to 200 people came daily to redeem goods under the programme.

He confirmed the redemption rate during the first week at the supermarket was very positive with the system functioning well and no technical problems reported.

The situation at the supermarket was satisfactory with clear labelling of items and sufficient stock of basic necessities available for recipients.

“There is plenty of rice and more than enough eggs with the implementation of this programme going well without any disruption,“ he said after visiting the supermarket.

Fahmi noted that several shoppers he met at the supermarket expressed their gratitude for the government’s initiative to provide essential goods assistance.

On the use of MyKad in the implementation of the initiative, Fahmi explained the measure was appropriate as it ensured only eligible recipients benefitted from the programme.

“In Malaysia, MyKad holders will use their own card so there is no issue of misallocation which makes the method very suitable,“ he said.

Fahmi added that the MyKad mechanism might also be extended to other programmes including the implementation of the RON95 fuel subsidy at RM1.99 per litre for Malaysians.

Communications Ministry Secretary-General Datuk Seri Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa was also present during the supermarket visit and programme assessment. – Bernama