SARA brings relief to Sabah’s low-income families

KOTA KINABALU: For the low-income community in Sabah, the government’s financial assistance through the Basic Rahmah Contribution (SARA) has provided new hope and much-needed relief in their daily lives.

Many recipients described the initiative as not only easing their financial burden but also significantly improving their families’ socio-economic well-being, especially amid the increasingly high cost of living.

Housewife Mianah Balantis, 63, said the assistance was like a “ticket” that enabled her to buy essential goods and settle utility bills that had been weighing on her every month.

“This assistance came after I received the Sentuhan Kasih Rakyat (SYUKUR) programme from the Sabah government. I never expected both initiatives to truly become a lifeline for my family.

“I hope the assistance continues, as it is very beneficial to those of us in need,” she told Bernama with a smile.

For civil servant Norbert Jadi, 52, the increase in the annual SARA rate to RM2,100 this year has transformed his family’s situation.

“Like a secret recipe passed down for survival, this assistance has become the key for many families to withstand today’s challenging economy.

“Besides covering daily expenses, I also use it to support the needs of my three children who are still in school,” he said, expressing gratitude for the government’s concern for the needy.

Farmer Frankey Geoffery, 50, shared similar views, describing SARA as a “new breath of life” for his family.

“This aid has greatly eased household expenses. I use it to buy basic necessities and school supplies for my children,” he said, while also thanking both the federal and state governments for their support.

“My son at university has also received assistance, which really helps him cover daily needs like food and extra books,” he added.

For factory worker Sonny Shyon Kunta, 22, the programme is nothing short of a ‘saviour’.

“Given the current situation, this aid is really helpful. It eases my burden, especially for food and basic goods... it truly feels like a relief,” he said.

The SARA programme is a targeted cash assistance that has now been expanded to 5.4 million recipients, comprising 700,000 existing beneficiaries under eKasih and 4.7 million recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR).

Under Budget 2025, the allocation for STR and SARA was increased to RM13 billion, compared to RM10 billion previously. The annual SARA rate was also raised to RM2,100 from RM1,200 last year.

This initiative is in line with the MADANI Economic Framework, which focuses on empowering low-income households through fair opportunities, improved living standards, and comprehensive social protection.

In conjunction with the National Day celebration, the government also announced a one-off RM100 grant to all adult citizens aged 18 and above under the SARA programme.

The initiative is expected to benefit 22 million people, involving an additional RM2 billion, bringing the total allocation for STR and SARA this year to RM15 billion, the highest in the history of national cash assistance.

As of July 29, 4,500 registered retail premises nationwide have participated in the SARA programme, offering more than 90,000 daily essential items in 14 categories, including rice, eggs, medicines, hygiene products and school supplies.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the programme has received overwhelming support, with an average usage rate of 93 per cent this year.

Sabah recorded one of the highest usage rates at 95 per cent, where recipients used their MyKad for purchases at participating retail outlets.