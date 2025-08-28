Sarawak and Penang boost semiconductor industry collaboration

GEORGE TOWN: Sarawak is strengthening strategic cooperation with Penang to enhance Malaysia’s semiconductor industry supply chain and electrical and electronics sector ecosystem.

Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hassan stated that this partnership leverages both states’ expertise to position Malaysia as a regional high-tech hub.

“Penang already has many global companies in the industry while Sarawak has other companies that can complete the entire supply chain in semiconductors,” he told reporters after officiating the Sarawak Semiconductor Investment Forum.

He emphasised that combining strengths would accelerate semiconductor development, including research and talent initiatives.

The forum was organised by MINTRED and InvestSarawak in collaboration with MIDA and the Malaysian Semiconductor Industry Association.

Awang Tengah highlighted Sarawak’s commitment to transforming into an advanced technology hub under the PCDS 2030 strategy.

“The forum serves as a platform to highlight Sarawak’s investment-ready infrastructure, industrial roadmap and public-private partnership opportunities for semiconductors,” he added.

Sarawak aims to develop a fully integrated semiconductor ecosystem focusing on high-value segments like chip design and advanced testing.

Earlier, Sarawak officials met Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow to discuss collaboration with the state known as Malaysia’s semiconductor pioneer. – Bernama