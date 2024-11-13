Sarawak KPDN seize 11 tons of controlled goods

KUCHING: Sarawak’s Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) seized over 11 tons of controlled commodities believed to be misappropriated at a premises in Kampung Stungkor, Lundu, some 50 kilometres from here.

Sarawak KPDN director Matthew Dominic Barin said the seizure yesterday (Monday) involved 9,864 kilograms (Kg) of raw sugar and 2,078 kg of cooking oil, valued at RM33,307.40.

Five Sarawak KPDN enforcement officers conducted the operation after gathering intelligence and information from the public for two weeks on the misuse of controlled items.

“A local citizen was detained for further investigation. The case is being investigated under Section 20(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for storing controlled goods in an unlicensed location,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

Matthew said KPDN has implemented the Controlled Goods Distribution Zoning programme for cooking oil in the state since Nov 1 to ensure sufficient supply for all consumers, especially in rural areas.

This programme is carried out in collaboration with packaging companies, wholesalers, and licensed retailers subject to the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

Under the act, an individual or company convicted of an offence can be fined up to RM2 million for a corporate body, or RM1 million and three years jail for an individual for a first offence.