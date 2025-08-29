Selangor launches two pilot projects to combat school bullying

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government will introduce two pilot initiatives to curb school bullying and strengthen mental health support for students.

State executive councillor for Public Health and Environment, Jamaliah Jamaluddin, said the Peer Support Group and Teacher Empowerment Training projects will be piloted in selected secondary schools, particularly those identified with high incidences of bullying.

“These initiatives reflect the state government’s commitment to tackling the issue comprehensively, as the safety, emotional well-being and mental health of students are priorities that cannot be compromised.

“The state takes a serious view of any form of violence, bullying or harassment, and will continue working closely with all relevant authorities to protect students from physical and psychological threats,” she said in a statement today.

According to Jamaliah, the pilot projects will be carried out in collaboration with the Selangor State Education Department and educational psychologists involved in developing the Selangor Mental Health (SEHAT) module.

She said the projects would provide bullying victims with a safe space to share their experiences and receive peer support, under the guidance and supervision of school counsellors, to ensure proper direction and sustained assistance.

Jamaliah added that the Teacher Empowerment Training would focus on deepening teachers’ understanding of the root causes of bullying, reasons victims often refrain from reporting such incidents, such as seniority culture or fear of inaction, as well as reinforcing compliance with existing guidelines on managing bullying in schools.

“If these measures prove effective in reducing bullying risks, the outcomes will be shared with the Ministry of Education as a proposal for wider implementation at the national level,” she said. - Bernama