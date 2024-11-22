Selangor mobility master plan study nearing completion - Exco

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Mobility Master Plan Study, focusing on the state’s overall public transportation needs, is nearing completion, the state assembly was told today.

State Investment, Trade and Mobility Committee chairman Ng Sze Han said the comprehensive plan focuses on the development and provision of an integrated public transport network that caters to ‘First Mile, Last Mile’ connectivity.

He said the plan not only covers transportation modes such as buses, rail, taxis or e-hailing but also incorporates infrastructures like bus stops, micromobility options and pedestrian walkways.

“This plan is part of the state government’s efforts to enhance infrastructure and public transport connectivity in Selangor to achieve the 60 per cent usage rate target by 2035.

“Based on the latest data, the average daily public transport ridership in Selangor is approximately 1.1 million passengers, including services operated by Prasarana Malaysia Berhad,” he said in response to a question from Michelle Ng Mei Sze (PH-Subang Jaya) on the state’s strategies for its public transport blueprint.

Ng added that a workshop and discussions with all local authorities in Selangor were held in August to establish terms of reference and ensure the study’s comprehensiveness.

“The study must take into account policies, strategies and guidelines at the state, national and international levels while also addressing public transportation issues faced by each local authority,” he said.