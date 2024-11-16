Selangor projects RM2.35 billion revenue for 2025 - Amirudin

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor’s state revenue for 2025 is projected at RM2.35 billion, an increase of RM150 million from the 2024 estimate of RM2.2 billion, according to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari.

“Until November 2024, Selangor has recorded revenue of RM2.4 billion,“ he said during a press conference yesterday.

Amirudin attributed the 2025 revenue growth to the state’s newly introduced Zero Discharge Policies (ZDP) and Polluters Pay Principle (PPP).

“These initiatives are expected to contribute between RM72 million and RM80 million to the state’s income,“ he added.

Earlier, presenting the Selangor Budget 2025 at the State Assembly, Amirudin reported a strengthening of the state’s financial position in 2024.

The Consolidated Fund reached RM4.365 billion, up by RM751.46 million from RM3.614 billion in 2023.

He highlighted the state’s strong revenue collection, which reached RM2.43 billion as of Nov 13, 2024, surpassing the 2024 revenue estimate of RM2.2 billion by 10.43 per cent.