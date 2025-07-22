Serious irregularities found in 2025 Auditor-General’s Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Serious irregularities were uncovered in three audits detailed in the 2025 Auditor-General’s Report (LKAN) Series 2, tabled in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Governance weaknesses were identified in FELCRA Berhad’s oil palm plantation leasing procurements, involving RM241.76 million from 2022 to 2024.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi highlighted flaws in Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s (UKM) tender procurement process, involving RM58.45 million.

“Late penalty charges of RM162.75 million for the GEMPITA supply contract remain uncollected, while RM1.42 million in penalties were not imposed for maintenance services,“ she said. Additionally, RM107.54 million in procurements were fragmented.

The subsidised cooking oil programme by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) also showed monitoring lapses, with no targeted allocation for eligible groups.

Wan Suraya urged KPDN to continue reducing quotas to curb leakages.

The Selective Pre-Q Procurement Method introduced by the Ministry of Finance was criticised for lacking transparency.

“Some companies failing initial evaluations were still selected at later stages,“ she noted, recommending open tenders for accountability.

Five audits covering RM48.873 billion in programmes were reviewed, with 22 recommendations submitted.

The National Audit Department recovered RM157.73 million from 2024 to June 2025 through penalties and tax collections.

The report is accessible via http://lkan.audit.gov.my and https://agdashboard.audit.gov.my. - Bernama