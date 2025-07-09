SIDEC marks 10 years boosting digital economy and semiconductor growth

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (SIDEC) marked its 10th anniversary with key initiatives to strengthen digital transformation and entrepreneurial growth.

The event, officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, highlighted strategic partnerships and talent development in Malaysia’s semiconductor sector.

Three industry leaders were appointed as advisers to guide SIDEC’s future direction. Datuk Lai Yit Loong and Dr Chiang Shang-Yi, both veterans in semiconductor innovation, will focus on talent development and cross-border collaboration.

Nurul Izzah Anwar was named executive chair of Polity, a think tank aimed at advancing digital empowerment and socio-economic policies.

A tripartite MoU was signed between SIDEC, Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (PNSB), and Artem Ventures to establish the Selangor Semiconductor Fund (SSF). This state-led venture capital initiative will support startups in IC design, AI chips, and advanced semiconductor solutions.

The event also celebrated the first graduates of the Global Semiconductor Exchange Programme (GSEP), a training initiative in Shenzhen, China.

Thirty participants gained hands-on experience in digital IC design, including EDA tools and system-level verification. Industry visits to firms like HONOR and Reexen Technology further enhanced their exposure.

SIDEC reaffirmed its commitment to fostering innovation and digital growth, aligning with Selangor’s vision to position Malaysia as a high-tech leader. - Bernama