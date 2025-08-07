SPAN approves RM7.7 billion for 82 water projects nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: The National Water Services Commission (SPAN) has approved RM7.7 billion in capital expenditure for 82 water service improvement projects under the tariff setting mechanism (TSM) for the second implementation period.

Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof stated these projects aim to enhance water service quality for consumers.

The projects include 23 for adequate water supply, 20 for water quality improvement, 20 for reducing non-revenue water, 16 for distribution system upgrades, and three for related matters.

Fadillah noted Penang, Selangor, and Johor have the best-performing water companies based on key performance indicators.

He added Perlis, Kedah, and Kelantan remain below satisfactory standards in water service performance.

During the Dewan Rakyat session, Fadillah addressed concerns about tariff adjustments under TSM TP2, effective from August 2025.

He assured the ministry will prioritise minimising public burden, especially for the B40 income group.

The ministry will focus on improving supply reliability and reducing complaints in top-performing states.

Fadillah emphasised the need to address non-revenue water (NRW), which exceeds 50% in some states.

He highlighted that half of treated water is lost before reaching consumers due to NRW.

The ministry is introducing grant schemes to help states reduce NRW and conserve treated water.

Efforts are underway to accelerate the replacement of ageing pipes nationwide to curb water loss. - Bernama