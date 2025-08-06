KUALA LUMPUR: The six MPs who left Bersatu are still occupying seats in the opposition bloc despite expressing support for the prime minister because there is no official notification on their switching sides, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul said as far as he is concerned, based on the Federal Constitution and Standing Orders, the six individuals are opposition MPs.

“There is not a single written statement addressed to me saying they want to leave the opposition to join the government.

“So, for me, they remain in that bloc (opposition), and that is why I haven’t changed (their seating arrangement). For me, they are still defined as members entitled to ask questions from the (opposition) bloc.

“As long as there is no black-and-white declaration saying, ‘I am leaving the opposition to join the government’, I must be fair to them because they also have the right as MPs to raise questions,” he said after the question-and-answer session in Parliament.

Johari was responding to a query by Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who questioned the allocation of daily oral questions and Prime Minister’s Question Time (PMQT) slots, claiming it was imbalanced and biased in favour of the government MPs.

According to Takiyuddin, of the 10 questions answered by the government today, six were from government MPs, three from opposition MPs, and one from the Bukit Gantang MP, who supports the government.

“In fact, yesterday during PMQT, there were supposed to be three questions. But only one came from a government MP, another from the Kuala Kangsar MP and none from the opposition,” he said.

Responding, Johari said he must be fair in ensuring that every MP has the opportunity to pose questions during Q&A and MQT sessions.

The six MPs in question are Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal (Bukit Gantang), Datuk Dr Suhaili Abdul Rahman (Labuan), Zahari Kechik (Jeli), Mohd Azizi Abu Naim (Gua Musang), Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid (Kuala Kangsar) and Datuk Dr Zulkafperi Hanapi (Tanjong Karang).

On June 12 last year, the six MPs were served notices of membership termination after they failed to respond to a written directive from Bersatu’s Supreme Council to declare their loyalty to the party.

Eight days later, Bersatu Chief Whip and vice-president Datuk Dr Ronald Kiandee submitted a notice to the Speaker regarding the vacancy of their parliamentary seats due to the termination of their party memberships.

On July 10, 2024, Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin confirmed that Johari had informed the party no parliamentary seats were vacant for the six MPs who declared support for Anwar. - Bernama