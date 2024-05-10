Static parades, dynamic demonstrations highlights of 91st Malaysian Armed Forces Day celebrations

PORT DICKSON: Static parades and dynamic demonstrations were the highlights that captured the attention of visitors at the 91st Malaysian Armed Forces Day celebrations in Segenting Camp here today.

A total of 134 officers and 1,395 personnel of other ranks from all three branches of the military - the Malaysian Army, the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN), and the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) - were part of today’s event, with the theme ‘Future Forces: National Defence Wall’, and showed off the armed forces asset capabilities and competencies in three phases.

The highlights included maritime operations, amphibious assault operations, land operations, conventional warfare amphibious operations that took place at the Army Academy’s drilling grounds at the camp, utilising 264 assets - 230 army assets, 19 navy assets and 15 air force assets.

After the dynamic demonstrations were complete, the static parade began, led by 21st Commando Regiment commanding officer, Col Razak Akob with four battalions from the Malaysian Army, the Navy and the Airforce, along with the Malaysian Battalion 850-12 (MALBATT 850-12), along with a flyby of four military helicopters flying the flags of the Malaysian armed forces and its three respective branches, accompanied by the armed forces band.

Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman said during his speech that this year’s theme reflected the importance of every member of the armed forces to continue to boost their capabilities and readiness to ensure their ability to tackle various threats and challenges in the present and future.

“I would like to inform that the implementation of Gerak Tindak Reformasi Angkatan 30 is running smoothly. The next focus is the force design face that began in January and will last till December next year.

“The armed forces will continue to ensure the prosperity and safety of the country are a priority. The armed forces as the country’s main defence will remain committed in carrying out the country’s mission and vision to ensure the country’s peace and sovereignty,” he added.