STPM 2024: National CGPA hits record high of 2.85

SELAYANG: The Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2024 results saw the national cumulative grade point average (CGPA) rise slightly to 2.85 — the highest since the current examination system was introduced.

Malaysian Examinations Council (MPM) chairman Prof Datuk Dr Md Amin Md Taff (pic) said this marks a 0.01 point improvement from the 2.84 recorded in 2023, reflecting a positive trend in academic performance.

He also announced that 1,266 candidates, or 3.06%, achieved a perfect CGPA of 4.00 — an increase of 150 candidates compared to the 1,116 (2.69%) in 2023.

“In addition, there was a notable increase in high achievers.

“ A total of 1,281 candidates (3.09%) obtained 5As or 4As this year, compared to 1,128 (2.71%) in 2023,” Md Amin said, announcing the full breakdown, at the council’s headquarters here today.

In terms of the CGPA distribution, 4,438 candidates (10.71%) scored 3.75 and above, up from 4,153 (10%) in 2023.

For those who scored 3.00 and above, the number increased slightly to 18,633 candidates (44.97%) from 18,621 (44.82%) last year.

Md Amin said 76.55% of candidates — or 31,717 individuals — passed at least four or five subjects with a grade of C or higher, marking an increase from 75.85% (31,516 candidates) in 2023.

A total of 42,861 candidates registered for the 2024 STPM examination, slightly down from 42,908 in 2023.

Md Amin said the council is optimistic that the improved academic outcomes will translate into more STPM graduates gaining admission into local public universities.

“With the rise in the National CGPA this year and with STPM’s internationally recognised reputation in terms of standards and quality, I hereby urge more SPM students to consider STPM as their primary choice.

“Congratulations once again to the award recipients, and congratulations to MPM for successfully managing the STPM examination since 1982.“