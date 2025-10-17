Student fight case resolved amicably with no injuries reported

SHAH ALAM: Police have confirmed that a fight involving a group of students at a school in Telok Panglima Garang has been resolved among the parties concerned.

Kuala Langat police chief Superintendent Mohd Akmalrizal Radzi said police first discovered the viral video of the incident at 8.30 am before proceeding to the school.

Police from the Kuala Langat District Police Headquarters also arrived at the scene at approximately 10 am to obtain further details about the incident.

Preliminary investigations revealed that no students sustained injuries in the altercation according to his statement.

Mohd Akmalrizal stated that following the incident a meeting was held involving the school the parents of the students involved and the police.

All parties have agreed to take no further action and to resolve the matter amicably and peacefully he confirmed.

Meanwhile Mohd Akmalrizal urged the public not to circulate false information or speculate as doing so could create confusion within the community.

Earlier a video of the incident which lasted over a minute went viral showing several students engaged in a fight at the school. – Bernama