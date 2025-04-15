SHAH ALAM: Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) has clarified that a viral video showing students from its Dengkil campus wearing costumes associated with an extremist group was part of an academic assignment presentation.

Its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Shahrin Sahib @ Sahibuddin explained that the presentation was for the Contemporary Global and Legal Issues course, which aims to instil critical thinking and raise awareness among students about human rights issues at the international level.

“In the session, the students chose to present issues related to racial discrimination and hatred based on skin colour, which are among the human rights violations that have occurred in several countries.

“The costumes and visual elements used were intended to help increase understanding and appreciation of the topics presented, while offering a broader perspective from both historical and global perspectives,” he said in a statement today.

He said the visual approach used was part of a pedagogical method intended to support high-impact delivery in the classroom, in line with the course objectives of promoting analytical thinking and civic awareness among students.

Shahrin said the lecturers and faculty involved had ensured that the presentation was conducted in a controlled setting and based on academic principles, without touching on any religious, cultural or racial sensitivities.

“No elements of insult towards any religion were mentioned or discussed throughout the session.

“We hope this explanation helps clarify the true situation and puts an end to the misinterpretation of the assignment. UiTM will continue to empower students’ learning experiences holistically and comprehensively,” he said.

Shahrin also stressed that UiTM always emphasised the values of tolerance, respect, and intercultural sensitivity in all its academic and co-curricular activities.

“This institution remains dedicated to an educational approach that is responsible, ethical, and centred on fostering critical thinking in order to produce a generation of students who are mature and sensitive to global issues,” he said.

ALSO READ: M’sians outraged after UITM Dengkil students don KKK robes for assignment