Sultan Ibrahim-Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s close relationship strengthens bilateral ties

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN: The warm and close relationship between His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim and Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei was evident during the state visit of the Malaysian King to Brunei, which has also strengthened the long-established bilateral ties between the two countries.

During the three-day state visit, Sultan Ibrahim was accompanied by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Malaysia.

The close relationship between the two kings was prominently evident when the Brunei Sultan personally drove Sultan Ibrahim in a special vehicle for the sending-off ceremony at the Brunei International Airport after concluding the visit today.

In July, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah also attended Sultan Ibrahim’s installation ceremony amidst Brunei’s nationwide celebrations of their Sultan’s 78th birthday the same week.

In a post on Facebook, Sultan Ibrahim said he hoped and prayed for the Malaysia-Brunei friendship and brotherhood, which has flourished for over 40 years, to continue to grow stronger.

The close ties between the Malaysian and Brunei monarchs are not only unique but have remained strong under the shared heritage of Malay and Islam, His Majesty said.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed confidence that the historic close relationship between the two countries will continue to strengthen the network of cooperation between Malaysia and Brunei in various fields for mutual benefit.

Sultan Ibrahim also conveyed his appreciation for the warm welcome extended by the Brunei Sultan and the royal family throughout the visit.

Accompanying Their Majesties was Tunku Temenggong Johor, Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim.

During the state visit, which began last Sunday, Sultan Ibrahim and Raja Zarith Sofiah also met with the Malaysian diaspora, including businessmen, in Brunei in an afternoon tea reception.

Their Majesties also consented to a photo session with members of the Malaysian High Commission to Brunei and took time to mingle with the Malaysian diaspora before leaving the ceremony.

Yesterday, the Malaysian King and Queen were accorded a state welcome at Istana Nurul Iman, the official home of Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah which covers a floor space of 200,000 square metres and deemed the largest residential palace in the Guinness Book of Records.

In the afternoon, Raja Zarith Sofiah visited Sultan Sharif Ali Islamic University (UNISSA) and launched the Malaysian Publications Corner, which showcases collaborative research publications between Brunei Darussalam and Malaysia.

In the evening, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah and his wife, Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha hosted a state banquet in honour of the visiting King and Queen of Malaysia, also at Istana Nurul Iman.

Also present were Malaysia’s Higher Education Minister Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Foreign Ministry Secretary-general Amran Mohamed Zin, Malaysian High Commissioner to Brunei Mohd Aini Atan and Grand Chamberlain of Istana Negara Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini.

Members of the Brunei royal family, foreign dignitaries and Brunei Cabinet ministers also attended the banquet.

Brunei is the third country Sultan Ibrahim has visited, after Singapore and China, since ascending the federal throne as the 17th King of Malaysia.

In 2023, Brunei Darussalam was Malaysia’s 30th largest trading partner and sixth largest trading partner among ASEAN member countries, with a total trade of RM9.31 billion (US$2.04 billion). From January to July this year, the total trade between the two countries was RM5.48 billion (US$1.16 billion).