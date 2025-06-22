Sultan Kedah attends 83rd birthday parade

ALOR SETAR: The Sultan of Kedah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah attended a guard of honour parade in conjunction with His Highness’ 83rd birthday at Dataran Medan Bandar, here today.

Also attending the ceremony were the Sultanah of Kedah Sultanah Maliha Tengku Ariff and the Raja Muda of Kedah Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Sultan Sallehuddin.

Present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor, Kedah State Secretary Datuk Seri Norizan Khazali and members of the State Executive Council.

A total of 103 members and three officers from the Sixth Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (RAMD) were involved in the guard of honour parade led by Major Muhammad Nasrullah Abdullah.

The colour bearer was Lieutenant General Muhammad Alif Izzudin Nasirudin, while the regiment standard bearer was Warrant Officer 1 Hermi Bakry.

The main guard of honour was accompanied by the RAMD Central Band led by Captain Muhamad Fauzee Japar and assisted by Warrant Officer 2 Aliff Farhan Hashim.

Meanwhile, this year, a flypast was also held in conjunction with the Sultan of Kedah’s 83rd Birthday Celebration by two EC 120B aircraft from the Institute of Aviation (INSPEN) 2 and five PC-7 MK2 aircraft from INSPEN 1.

The guard of honour was also accompanied by a 21-gun salute by the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial) led by Major Hafizan Md Ghani from the 41st Battery of the Royal Artillery Regiment (Ceremonial) Sungai Buluh Camp, Selangor.