Sultan of Brunei concludes state visit to Malaysia after bilateral talks

SUBANG JAYA: The Sultan of Brunei, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah, has concluded his three-day state visit to Malaysia and departed for home this afternoon.

His Majesty and his delegation, including Prince Abdul Mateen Bolkiah, boarded a special aircraft from the Royal Malaysian Air Force Base at 3.05 pm.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, and Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil were present to bid farewell to the Brunei delegation.

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah’s visit came at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, strengthening the longstanding relationship between the two nations.

The Brunei ruler attended a state welcome ceremony at Istana Negara yesterday, followed by an audience with Sultan Ibrahim to discuss bilateral ties.

Earlier today, the Sultan participated in the 26th Malaysia-Brunei Annual Leaders’ Consultation with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim at Seri Perdana in Putrajaya.

The Prime Minister hosted an official luncheon at his residence at 11.25 am in honour of the Brunei delegation and their contributions to regional cooperation.

Brunei remains Malaysia’s sixth largest trading partner within ASEAN, with total trade valued at RM7.53 billion in 2024.

Bilateral trade between January and June 2025 reached RM3.02 billion, comprising RM2.18 billion in Malaysian exports and RM840 million in imports from Brunei. – Bernama