Suspect in hammer attack on nephew found dead in apparent suicide

KOTA BHARU: A 46-year-old man suspected of critically injuring his seven-year-old nephew in a hammer attack was found dead in an apparent suicide at Pantai Melawi yesterday evening.

The suspect allegedly assaulted the boy around 5.15 pm at a shoplot on Jalan Pasar Jelawat in Bachok before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle.

Bachok police deputy chief DSP Mohd Azrie Sulaiman said the suspect was later discovered hanging by a chain from a casuarina tree approximately three kilometres away.

“The suspect’s body was handled by the forensic team,” he told Bernama when contacted.

He confirmed the victim remains in critical condition at the Universiti Sains Malaysia Hospital in Kubang Kerian with serious head injuries.

When asked if the death was a suicide, DSP Mohd Azrie stated that investigations are ongoing.

In a related development, police have arrested the victim’s 36-year-old aunt to assist with the investigation.

“The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code for causing grievous harm with a dangerous weapon and Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001,” Mohd Azrie said in a subsequent statement.

Preliminary investigations suggest the deceased suspect had been suffering from hallucinations and had a history of drug abuse.

“The public is advised to refrain from speculation that could interfere with the investigation and affect the sensitivity of the victim’s family,” he added. – Bernama