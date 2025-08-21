Teacher charged over washing machine claim in Zara Qairina case

PETALING JAYA: An English teacher was charged at the Sepang magistrates’ court, today with causing public alarm over the death of Form One student Zara Qairina Mahathir, after allegedly claiming on TikTok that the girl was put into a washing machine.

Siti Hajar Aflah Sharuddin, 39, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Khairatul Animah Jelani.

She is accused of making a statement likely to cause public alarm and potentially incite offences against public peace, under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which carries up to two years’ jail, a fine or both.

The alleged offence was committed on August 6 at 1.20pm and was reportedly viewed by a police officer at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 2, Harian Metro reported.

Zara Qairina, a student of SMKA Tun Datu Mustapha in Limauan, Sabah, was found unconscious near her hostel drain at 3am on July 16 and died the next day.

While her death was initially classified as sudden, false claims that she had been placed in a washing machine quickly spread on social media, causing widespread concern, distress to her family, and hindering police investigations.

Police have opened 15 investigation papers into the spread of fake news linked to the case.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail previously revealed that a teacher admitted the washing machine claim was made “just for content.”