PETALING JAYA: A temple near Sekolah Kebangsaan Bahang at Jalan Baru, Sabah was completely destroyed in a fire on the first day of the Lunar New Year.

According to New Straits Times, the Penampang fire and rescue department received an alert at 5.19am about the blaze.

“A report was received regarding a fire involving a temple, which was completely burned down.

“The team extinguished the fire using one hose reel with a water source from the fire engine,“ the local fire department said in a statement.

No casualties were reported, and the operation was concluded at 6.08am after confirming there were no further risks.