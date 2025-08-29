Three arrested with firearms and drugs in Kulai police raid

JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested three individuals including a man with multiple prior offences during a raid on a vehicle in Kulai earlier this month.

Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk M. Kumar confirmed the arrest of a man and two local women for possessing firearms and various drugs during the operation on August 14.

The suspects, aged between 18 and 42, were detained at 1.20 am while inside a Mazda 5 vehicle along Jalan Alor Bukit.

A search of the male suspect’s bag uncovered packets of syabu, heroin, cannabis and ecstasy pills.

Police also discovered a semi-automatic pistol, a silencer, a magazine and 175 rounds of live ammunition hidden in the car’s front bonnet.

“The male suspect has 23 prior records involving criminal and drug offences, while the two women have two and 17 records respectively,” Kumar said at a press conference at the Johor Police Contingent Headquarters (IPK) today.

He added that the man, who tested positive for methamphetamine and morphine, was also involved in a robbery incident in which a shot was fired at a private clinic in Masai on July 19.

The case is being investigated under Sections 4 and 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, as well as Sections 39A(1) and 39A(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. – Bernama