BATU GAJAH: Three Belgian investment companies are scheduled to visit the Lumut Maritime Industrial City (LuMIC) this June, following the Perak government’s official visit to Europe last week.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad said the companies are Belgian Scrap Terminal (BST), Soenen Group Green Vessel Recycling, and Steinberg Logistics International.

“BST specialises in separating recyclable materials and has expertise in dismantling and recycling old ships.

“Soenen focuses on sustainable ship disposal and refurbishment, while Steinberg offers integrated logistics services that support the maritime industry ecosystem,” he told a press conference after the State Government’s Customer Engagement Day (Series 3/2025) here today.

Saarani added that French multinational company Saint-Gobain, which operates in the Kanthan Industrial Park, Chemor, has also expressed interest in expanding its operations.

He said the company plans to invest an additional RM200 million, and the Perak State Development Corporation (PKNP) has proposed relocating its operations to the Silver Valley Technology Park (SVTP).

“Saint-Gobain has visited SVTP to evaluate its suitability for the new investment,” he said.

On a separate matter, Saarani addressed public complaints about livestock roaming on roads, which pose safety risks to motorists. He urged farmers to use designated grazing areas to help resolve the issue.

“The presence of roaming animals not only disrupts farming activities but also endangers road users.

“These animals often enter fenced farmland and have become a source of frequent complaints from residents,” he said.

He added that cattle and buffaloes, usually raised by small-scale farmers without proper enclosures, often wander onto roads and farmland, which has become a serious concern.