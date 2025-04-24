JOHOR BAHRU: Three men, 40 to 48, have been arrested for stealing electricity for bitcoin mining activities, causing losses of up to RM1.28 million.

Johor police chief Datuk M Kumar said the three, who were part of a syndicate, were arrested in an operation conducted with the cooperation of the Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) on April 22 and 23.

The team also seized 87 Bitcoin mining rigs worth RM217,500 in nine raids on premises around Johor Bahru, Seri Alam, Kulai, Segamat and Tangkak

“Various mobile phones, laptops, routers and several keys were also seized. The group targets residential areas and shoplots as operation areas.

“Electricity theft caused TNB to suffer losses of RM1,289,371.86,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 427 of the Penal Code and Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990.