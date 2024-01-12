SEPANG: Timor-Leste Prime Minister Kay Rala Xanana Gusmao arrived in Malaysia today to begin his three-day official visit, his first to the country after assuming the prime ministership on July 1, 2023.

The airplane carrying Xanana Gusmao and his delegation landed at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport at 7.16 pm, and they were greeted by Deputy Youth and Sports Minister Adam Adli Abdul Halim and Foreign Ministry Protocol Chief Datuk Yubazlan Yusof.

Immediately upon arrival, Xanana Gusmao inspected the guard of honour formed by 28 officers and personnel of the 1st Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, led by Capt Mohd Masrur Hidayat Masri.

Meanwhile, a statement released by Wisma Putra mentioned that Xanana Gusmao will be welcomed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim at an official reception, followed by a bilateral meeting.

“Both leaders are expected to look at the progress of bilateral ties and potential cooperation between both countries in the future,” the ministry said, adding that cooperation in the fields of commerce and investment, the halal industry, education, capacity building and interconnectivity will be among the topics of discussion, along with regional and international issues of shared interest as well.

Both leaders are slated to witness the signing of the Land Concession Agreement in which the Timor-Leste government will provide a piece of property for the development of the Malaysian Embassy Chancery complex in Dili.

They will also witness the exchange of visa exemption notes that will provide visa exemptions to citizens of both countries.

Xanana Gusmao is also scheduled to have an audience with His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia.

Also, he will present a general lecture on “International Diplomacy in an increasingly fragmented and fragile world” at the Institute of Diplomacy and Foreign Relations (IDFR).

“The visit will boost continuous efforts in strengthening good and friendly ties and prove Malaysia’s support in realising Timor-Leste’s desire to be a full member of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN),” Wisma Putra said.

Two-way trade between Malaysia and Timor-Leste in 2023 stood at US$43.7 million (RM196.7 million), while Malaysia’s exports to Timor-Leste stood at US$43.3 million (RM195.0 million), while imports from Timor-Leste totalled US$0.4 million (RM1.7 million).

