Translation bridges civilisations and preserves heritage, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Translation acts as a crucial link between civilisations, unlocking knowledge while safeguarding cultural heritage.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg emphasised that translation goes beyond converting words from one language to another.

“In Sarawak, a state rich in ethnic and linguistic diversity, translation holds immense value,” he said in his speech at the 20th International Conference on Translation (PPA20).

His speech was delivered by Sarawak Deputy Minister of Community Well-being Development Datuk Mohd Razi Sitam.

Abang Johari noted that with over 30 ethnic groups, each with distinct languages and dialects, translation ensures effective communication and cultural preservation.

He stated that Sarawak is dedicated to advancing education and research in language and translation, calling them pillars of a knowledge-based economy.

“We must seize the opportunity to showcase Sarawak’s cultural identity globally,” he added.

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vice-chancellor Prof Dr Mohd Hata Rasid said the conference includes policy discussions and expert plenary sessions.

Participants from Malaysia, China, Singapore, Norway, and other nations are expected to enrich translation discourse with diverse perspectives. - Bernama