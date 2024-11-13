PETALING JAYA: Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin’s remains has been taken to his residence in Taman Melawati, today.
Funeral prayers for Tun Daim’s passing are expected to be held after the Asar prayers today at Masjid Wilayah in Jalan Duta.
It was reported that a van carrying his remains left Assunta Hospital, here at 11.10am today, heading to his residence.
He passed away at the age of 86 while receiving treatment at the hospital at 8.21am.
Daim’s lawyer Datuk Gurdial Singh Nijar confirmed his passing also said he had been hospitalised for the past two weeks.
Daim served as Finance Minister for two terms, the first from 1984 to 1991 and the second from 1999 to 2001.