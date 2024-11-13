PETALING JAYA: Former Finance Minister Tun Daim Zainuddin’s remains has been taken to his residence in Taman Melawati, today.

Funeral prayers for Tun Daim’s passing are expected to be held after the Asar prayers today at Masjid Wilayah in Jalan Duta.

It was reported that a van carrying his remains left Assunta Hospital, here at 11.10am today, heading to his residence.

He passed away at the age of 86 while receiving treatment at the hospital at 8.21am.