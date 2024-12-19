PUTRAJAYA: The President of Turkmenistan, Serdar Berdimuhamedow, currently on a two-day official visit to Malaysia, was accorded a formal welcoming ceremony at the Perdana Putra Complex today.

This is his inaugural visit since assuming office in March 2022. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim received him upon his arrival at 9 am, after which the national anthems of both countries were played.

He inspected a guard of honour mounted by three officers and 103 members from the First Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr. Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, other Cabinet members, foreign diplomats, and senior government officials.

Berdimuhamedow signed the guest book before proceeding to a meeting with Anwar.

A statement from Wisma Putra yesterday read that the two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral matters, focusing on trade and investment, oil and gas cooperation, higher education, tourism, and connectivity.

They will also exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual concern, including Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025.

According to a Foreign Ministry statement on Wednesday, Berdimuhamedow was accompanied by six deputy prime ministers including deputy prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov, as well as five Cabinet ministers including Minister of Defence Maksat Babayev, Minister of Culture Atageldi Shamyradov, and Minister of Agriculture Charyyar Chetiyev.

Trade between Malaysia and Turkmenistan has experienced remarkable growth, with total trade soaring by 74.8 percent from January to October 2024.

The value rose to RM63.28 million (USD13.90 million), compared to RM36.19 million (USD7.91 million) during the same period last year.

In 2023, Turkmenistan was Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner among Central Asian countries, with total trade at RM48.62 million (USD10.57 million).