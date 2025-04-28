SEREMBAN: The Negeri Sembilan government is in the process of developing two data centres in the state, the State Legislative Assembly sitting was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun said one of the centres will be a green data centre, developed by US investors in Nilai, while the other will be an artificial intelligence (AI) technology data centre in Springhill, Port Dickson, developed by Gamuda Berhad (Bhd).

“Land-related matters have been completed, and earthworks have also begun. The factor in choosing Negeri Sembilan as the data centre is due to its strategic location, which is close to the Klang Valley - the industrial and business centre in the country.

“In addition, Negeri Sembilan also offers a good highway network and meets all the infrastructure requirements required by a data centre, namely high electricity supply and sufficient water capacity,“ he said.

Aminuddin, who is also the Sikamat assemblyman, said this in his reply to a question from Choo Ken Hwa (PH-Lukut), who wanted to know the number of data centres requested to be developed in the state and the direction for developing the data centres, as well as the benefits to the people.

He added that the development of the data centres would also bring various benefits to local population, including the creation of high-quality job opportunities, particularly in the field of information technology, as well as increasing investment and tax revenue.

However, he added that the state government would carefully assess any proposals for new data centre projects, taking into consideration the high water usage and ensuring that the sustainability of the water supply was maintained.

Responding to Choo’s supplementary question regarding future plans to ensure sufficient water supply, Aminuddin said a water treatment plant with a capacity of 67 million litres per day would be constructed and fully developed by Gamuda Berhad, and managed by Syarikat Air Negeri Sembilan upon its completion.

“This matter has been discussed, and the water treatment plant will also address the water supply issues in Springhill and nearby areas. This is a positive collaboration between the two companies to ensure that the continuity of the data centre project does not disrupt water resources in the area,“ he said.