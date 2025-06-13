KUANTAN: Two people died and six others were injured after the car they were traveling in hit a lorry that had stopped on the road shoulder at Kilometre 37, Jalan Lingkaran Tengah Utama (LTU) near Kampung Chegar Perah, Lipis early this morning.

Lipis district police chief Superintendent Ismail Man said initial investigations found that the 33-year-old lorry driver and his girlfriend were on their way to Ketereh, Kelantan to deliver furniture, while the car driver, a 45-year-old man with seven passengers, was on his way to Kota Bharu, Kelantan to visit family members.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the lorry driver had stopped at the roadside to relieve himself. The accident is believed to have occurred when the car driver lost control before his vehicle crashed into the back of the lorry,” he said in a statement today.

He said that as a result of the accident at about 5.30 am, Roslawati Mat Daud, 50, who is the wife of the driver and niece of driver Aqif Azfar Azman, 6, died at the scene.

“Aqif Azfar died on lap of his father who was in the front passenger seat,“ he said.

Ismail said the car driver and five other passengers were rushed to Kuala Lipis Hospital for further treatment, while the lorry driver and his assistant were unhurt.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Meanwhile, police are appealing to members of the public who witnessed the incident to come forward to assist in the investigation.