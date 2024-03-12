KUALA LUMPUR: Two friends were sentenced to a month’s jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to stealing food from a convenience store yesterday.

Magistrate Amira Abd Aziz handed down the sentence on Muhammad Nor Fitri Abdullah, 29, and Tan Kok Kim, 27.

They were charged with stealing several types of food including nasi lemak and fried noodles, worth RM61.60, from a convenience store in Bukit Bintang here at 4.11 pm yesterday (Dec 2).

The charge, under Section 380 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same law, provides a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and is liable to fine, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Ravindejit Kaur appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Siti Summaiyah Ahmad Jaafar, from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK), represented the two accused.