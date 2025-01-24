Two men charged with drug trafficking

JOHOR BAHRU: Two men were charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today with two counts of drug trafficking involving more than 22 kilogrammes.

Chong Wen Kai, 20, and Justin Ng Boon Hao, 22, said they understood the charges that were read out to them in Mandarin before Magistrate Hidayatul Syuhada Shamsudin, but no plea was recorded.

They were jointly charged with trafficking methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) weighing 22,847 grammes and 161 grammes at a house in Taman Mount Austin here, at about 8.50 pm last Jan 10.

The charges, under Section 39B(1)(A) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952, provide death by hanging or imprisonment for life and if not sentenced to death, must be whipped up to 15 times if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by Deputy Public Prosecutor Siti Aishah Latif while both the accused were unrepresented.

Meanwhile, in the court before Magistrate Nur Fatin Mohamad Farid, Chong and Ng were charged with possession of 270 gm of ketamine and 10 gm of nimetazepam, respectively, at the same place, time and date.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charge, framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act ADB 1952 which provides a fine of up to RM100,000 or a maximum imprisonment of five years, or both, if found guilty.

They were not allowed bail and the courts set March 10 and March 25, respectively, for mention for submission of documents.