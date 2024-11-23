Two men suffer burns while stealing cables from TNB substation in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: An attempt by two men to steal cables from an electrical substation owned by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) resulted in serious consequences as they suffered burns due to an explosion while trying to cut the cables at the substation at Section 6 here yesterday.

In the incident at noon, the two men, aged 31 and 49, had to be rushed to the Shah Alam Hospital after suffering burns to their face, hands, and legs.

Shah Alam police chief, ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, said the action of the suspects not only caused personal injuries but also led to a disruption of electricity supply in the area.

He said police received a report from TNB about the two suspects committing mischief by cutting and stealing cables at the electrical substation on the 132KV Bukit Jelutong-Shah Alam Utara line in Section 6.

“Investigations revealed that both suspects had trespassed into the electrical substation and attempted to cut the cables, resulting in an explosion and fire.

Also found at the scene were cable-cutting tools, which are believed to have been used during the incident,” he said in a statement here today adding that the condition of the suspects was stable, and they were admitted to the ward for further treatment.

Mohd Iqbal said further investigations revealed that the 49-year-old suspect had ten previous criminal records related to crime and drugs, while the second suspect had 21 previous records, also for crime and drugs.

He added that the estimated loss amounted to RM350,000, which covers the cost for the repair and reinstallation of the cables.

The case is being investigated under Section 431A of the Penal Code, and members of the public with any information related to the incident are urged to contact Investigating Officer Insp Nor Sabryna Mohammad Taha at 014-5130450 to assist with the investigation.