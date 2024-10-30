Two Myanmar nationals among three charged with murder of unemployed man

KAMPAR: A tractor driver and two Myanmar nationals were charged in the Magistrate’s Court, here, today, with the murder of an unemployed man last week.

R. Vijay, 33, along with two Myanmar nationals, Sein Min Htay, 37, and Kyaw Thet Win, 28, nodded their understanding after the charges against them were read before Magistrate A. Hafiizh Abu Bakar.

No plea was recorded, because murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court, and the court set Nov 20 for the re-mention of the case, pending chemical and post-mortem reports.

The three men are accused of killing P. Rajentiran, 34, at the NHK Golden Way Sdn Bhd worker’s quarter in the Batang Padang district, between 2.30 am and 4 am, on Oct 21.

The charge is framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which provides for the death penalty, or if not sentenced to death, imprisonment for up to 40 years, with at least 12 strokes of the cane, upon conviction.

Sein and Kyaw were also charged with not having valid travel documents, as required under Section 6 1)(C) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963 (Amendment Act 2002).

The charge is framed under Section 6 (3) of the Immigration Act 1959/1963, which carries a maximum fine of RM10,000 or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, and must also be given not more than six strokes of the cane, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer Inspector Hadi Enche Zahari, while the three accused were unrepresented.