Unemployed man charged with aunt’s murder

IPOH: An unemployed man was charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of his aunt last week.

Lee Hao Yi, 21, nodded in understanding after the charge was read to him, but no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the High Court’s jurisdiction.

According to the charge, the man is accused of causing the death of Lee Huey Ting, 54, between 1am, Nov 6 and 8.25am, Nov 10.

ALSO READ: Man allegedly murders aunt over her overbearing behaviour - Police

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or imprisonment for a minimum of 30 years and up to 40 years and not less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Magistrate Siti Nora Sharif set Feb 18 next year for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Aqilah Syaza Ariffin appeared for the prosecution while the accused was unrepresented.

Last Sunday, the media reported that police detained a 21-year-old man following the discovery of the victim’s body in an advanced state of decomposition at a house in Taman Puteri Lindungan Bintang here.