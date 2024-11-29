KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court found it unreasonable for Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman, as a political youth wing leader at the time, to claim ignorance of the withdrawal of RM1 million from the Angkatan Bersatu Anak Muda (Armada) party account.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid said the Muar MP’s testimony that he had no knowledge of the storage or use of the funds defied logic.

“The court views the accused’s actions as Armada chief and trustee of the Armada account in directing the cash withdrawal of RM1 million without the approval of Bersatu’s Supreme Council as a breach of trust,” he stated in a written judgment dated Nov 28, obtained by the media today.

Furthermore, the judge said there was no evidence presented by the accused to show that funds raised during a dinner event were meant to reimburse his expenditures, instead of being used to fund his election campaign.

“The chronology and relevant dates indicate that the transfer of funds from the Armada Bumi Bersatu Enterprise (ABBE) account to the accused’s personal Maybank account occurred before the election, while the transfer to his Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB) account happened a month after the election,” the judge added.

Azhar said bank statements submitted did not show any withdrawals that could be considered election campaign expenses.

“Thus, the claim that the accused spent his own money is unsupported by evidence. Without any proof, the assertion that the funds were meant to reimburse his expenditure is baseless,” the judge said.

Regarding the sentence of seven years in prison, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine imposed on Syed Saddiq, 31, Judge Azhar opined that the punishment was fair and proportionate, considering this was his first offence.

“As a Member of Parliament and a youth icon, the accused should be held to a higher standard and set a positive example for the younger generation while fulfilling his responsibilities as the elected representative for Muar in championing their rights.

“Additionally, the court considered his young age, which leaves ample time for him to recognise and rectify his mistakes, and to learn from this experience,” he said.

On Nov 9, 2023, Judge Azhar sentenced Syed Saddiq to seven years in prison, two strokes of the cane, and a RM10 million fine after finding him guilty of four charges related to Armada funds at the end of the defence case.

The court allowed Syed Saddiq’s application to stay all sentences pending his appeal, which is scheduled for mention in the Court of Appeal on Jan 16.

Syed Saddiq was charged with abetting the then Armada assistant treasurer Rafiq Hakim Razali in criminal breach of trust involving RM1 million of Armada funds at CIMB Bank Berhad, Menara CIMB KL Sentral, Jalan Sentral 2 here, on March 6, 2020.

For the second charge, he was accused of misusing RM120,000 from ABBE’s Maybank Islamic Berhad account by instructing Rafiq Hakim to dispose of the funds at Malayan Banking Berhad, Taman Pandan Jaya here, between April 8 and 21, 2018.

Syed Saddiq also faced two money laundering charges for transferring RM50,000 each from his Maybank Islamic Berhad account to his ASB account, funds believed to be proceeds of illegal activities, at a bank in Jalan Persisiran Perling, Taman Perling, Johor Bahru, on June 16 and 19, 2018.