Vigilance needed to identify students at risk of self-harm

PETALING JAYA: A psychiatrist has urged teachers and parents to be vigilant for signs that may indicate a student is at risk of self-harm, depression or suicidal ideation.

International Islamic University Malaysia child and adolescent psychiatrist Dr Rozanizam Zakaria said a notable behaviour includes consistently wearing long sleeve tops or long pants in warm weather, or avoiding activities that expose their skin, such as swimming.

He was commenting on the Adolescent Health Survey (AHS) by the Public Health Institute under the Health Ministry, which indicated that students aged between 13 and 17 with suicidal thoughts rose to 13.1% in 2022, compared with 10% in 2017.

He said significant changes in eating or sleeping patterns coupled with noticeable mood swings, irritability or persistent sadness and hopelessness could also indicate mental health issues.

“Teachers and parents should take note of unexplained injuries, which may suggest self-harming behaviour, such as the ‘barcode’ trend.”

The trend refers to a form of self-harm in which individuals make parallel cuts or marks on their skin, resembling the lines of a barcode.

“By noticing these signs, teachers and parents could initiate conversation, offer support and guidance to the student, and help them access appropriate mental health resources if needed.”

He said mental health challenges, particularly depression, have shown a rising trend over the years, likely contributing to increased suicidal ideation.

He added that the AHS found the prevalence of depressive symptoms among adolescents at 26.9%, compared with 18% in 2017 and 17% in 2012.

“Emotional dysregulation, which involves difficulty in managing negative emotions, is a contributing factor of mental health issues, especially among adolescents lacking effective coping skills, social support or stability at home.

“Other contributing factors include bullying and the stigma surrounding mental health, which delays help-seeking behaviours.”

Rozanizam said research shows that adolescents engaging in non-suicidal self-injury are seven times more likely to experience suicidal thoughts than their peers.

“School intervention is crucial as it provides the first line of support for students. Parents and caregivers should focus on supportive strategies that encourage open and non-judgmental communication.

“It is essential to remain calm as reactions of fear or anger could close off dialogue. Parents should assist their children in identifying alternative coping strategies. Encouraging them to speak with a mental health professional is also important.”

Parent Action Group for Education president Datin Noor Azima Abdul Rahim said while parental involvement is pivotal, children may still hide their true struggles, so it is essential for parents to connect with their children’s friends, parents of their friends and school counsellors.

She said an effective approach to student mental health could begin with profiling their psychosocial well-being as this could provide valuable insights into their emotional and social challenges.

“The problem lies in how these profiles could be effectively utilised to identify or predict which students may be at risk of developing mental health issues.

“If such profiling could accurately pinpoint students who might be struggling, schools could implement preventive measures tailored to individual needs.”

She said while mental health awareness campaigns in school communities are beneficial, they should be accompanied by additional approaches to ensure a broader and more effective reach.