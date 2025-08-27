Witness testifies handing RM2 million to Lim Guan Eng in tunnel case

KUALA LUMPUR: A key witness testified in the Sessions Court that he personally delivered two bags containing two million ringgit to former Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Businessman Datuk Seri G. Gnanaraja stated he received the two black bags from Datuk Zarul Ahmad Mohd Zulkifli at Eastin Hotel Petaling Jaya on 18 August 2017.

He kept the bags in his study before delivering the first bag to Lim at Publika Hartamas two days later.

Gnanaraja described Lim patting Zarul Ahmad’s shoulder as a gesture of gratitude for receiving the money.

The witness delivered the second bag to Lim at his residence in the early hours of 29 August 2017 after receiving instructions from Zarul Ahmad.

He testified that Lim accepted the second bag while smiling before placing it on his lap and departing with Zarul Ahmad.

Gnanaraja revealed having an hour-long confidential discussion with Lim about the tunnel project’s finances earlier that evening.

He claimed Lim stated he would receive 10% of the project’s profit with Zarul Ahmad’s agreement.

The witness understood the estimated project value to be 6.3 billion ringgit.

Lim faces charges of abusing his position to receive 3.3 million ringgit in bribes related to the tunnel project.

The alleged offences occurred between January 2011 and August 2017 at the Penang Chief Minister’s Office.

He also faces charges of soliciting a 10% bribe from future project profits in March 2011.

Additional charges involve disposing of state-owned land worth 208.8 million ringgit to a project-linked developer.

The trial before Judge Azura Alwi continues tomorrow. – Bernama