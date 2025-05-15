SEREMBAN: A woman pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court today to charges of unlawfully practising dentistry and operating an unregistered private dental clinic in December last year.

Nur Hafizah Harun, 21, who is not a registered dental practitioner, entered the plea before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam after the two charges were read to her.

She was charged under Section 62(1) of the Dental Act 2018 (Act 804) and Section 4(1) of the Private Healthcare Facilities and Services Act 1998 (Act 586). The offences were allegedly committed at a premises in Seremban on Dec 6 last year.

Both charges carry a fine not exceeding RM300,000 or imprisonment for up to six years, or both, upon conviction.

Ministry of Health prosecuting officer Musfirah Musa proposed bail at RM10,000 for each charge, citing public interest and the potential health risks associated with the offence.

“The use of unidentified substances and equipment, as well as unsanitary conditions, poses serious health hazards not only to customers but also to the general public, including risks of infectious diseases such as Hepatitis B, HIV, and others,“ she submitted.

Meanwhile, the accused’s lawyer, A. Partheeban, requested a lower sum, noting that his client is currently unemployed and that bail would be posted by her brother, a lorry attendant earning approximately RM2,000 per month.

The judge set bail at RM6,000 for both charges and ordered the accused not to interfere with prosecution witnesses. The case was then fixed for mention on June 12.