PETALING JAYA: A woman was nearly kidnapped by a man in Bandar Saujana Putra recently.

Surveillance footage of the incident circulated all over social media, showing a man approaching the woman from behind, while holding open a plastic bag.

The incident took place at a row of shops in Bandar Saujana Putra last Thursday (Jan 23) at 4.37am.

As she turned around, the man put the plastic bag on top of her head but his attempt was foiled after she quickly used her hand to dodge the bag.

He ran away immediately.

In the viral surveillance footage, it is said that the woman requested the clip of the incident from a shop.

Kuala Langat district police chief Supt Akmalrizal Radzi confirmed that police are currently searching for the woman to verify the “motive of the incident”, as quoted from Harian Metro.