Woman rescued after SUV trapped in PJ flash flood

PETALING JAYA: A woman went through a harrowing experience when the SUV she was driving got trapped in flash floods along Jalan PJU 1A/46 earlier today.

According to Harian Metro’s report, Selangor fire and rescue department (JBPM) Assistant Director of Operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar, said they received an emergency call at 5.13am.

“A team from the Petaling Jaya Fire and Rescue Station arrived at the scene at 5.35am and found that the area was flooded with water reaching 1.52 meters deep.

“A Honda CRV was trapped in the floodwaters, and a local woman in her 50s was rescued by members of the public,” he said.

Separately, a team from the Subang Jaya fire and rescue department was deployed to USJ 23 after a Proton Preve was found submerged in floodwaters about 0.60 meters deep.

There were no victims in the second incident, and water levels have since started to recede at both locations.