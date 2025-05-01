Zahid warns UMNO members against joining Putrajaya rally

BANGI: UMNO President Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded party members not to participate in a rally scheduled to take place at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya tomorrow.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that any members who still chose to attend the rally would have to bear the risks themselves.

“If individuals attend the solidarity rally, we leave it to them to assume the risks,“ he said.

“We also hope there are no organisers from any UMNO divisions or branches officially involved in the rally,“ he told reporters after officiating Kuali Cafe@Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here today.

On Jan 3, UMNO secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki announced the cancellation of a planned gathering in support of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, initially scheduled to take place in Putrajaya.

The cancellation followed a statement by Istana Negara that any application for pardons or reduction of sentences must be submitted by the prisoner for consideration by the Pardons Board chaired by the King.

Meanwhile, Putrajaya District police chief ACP Aidi Sham Mohamed, in a statement today, warned that strict action would be taken against individuals participating in the rally as it lacked permission from the landowner and did not comply with the conditions set out under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012.

The Court of Appeal is set to hear the former prime minister’s appeal tomorrow regarding the High Court’s decision on a royal addendum concerning house arrest purportedly issued by the previous king.

Earlier, the High Court rejected Najib’s judicial review application and motion to introduce additional evidence regarding the royal addendum.

In the meantime, Barisan Nasional (BN), in a statement, criticised opportunists attempting to take advantage of Najib’s situation.

“It is an immoral move to exploit the suffering of Datuk Seri Mohd Najib, who was once vilified and slandered on their political propaganda platforms, and now they seek to use the opportunity to build momentum for their political objectives,” the statement read.

The statement affirmed that BN stood firmly with its chairman, Ahmad Zahid, who was leading the coalition in navigating current circumstances to uphold loyalty to the monarchy, national stability, public unity, and the strength of the party.

In line with the shared spirit within BN, the party announced that no gathering would be held at the Palace of Justice in Putrajaya tomorrow.

According to the statement, BN abides by the advice of the King for all parties to respect the prerogative powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and to utilise the legal channels provided for submitting appeals concerning the former prime minister.

“BN remains consistent in ensuring that the judicial and legal processes involving Datuk Seri Mohd Najib are carried out with utmost sincerity,” the statement added.

